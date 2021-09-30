Left Menu

Pakistan: Police baton charge medical students for protesting against 'flawed' online exams

In yet another instance of Police brutality in Pakistan, security forces on Wednesday baton-charged protesting medical students after they tried to approach the Prime Minister's house in Islamabad.

Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
In yet another instance of Police brutality in Pakistan, security forces on Wednesday baton-charged protesting medical students after they tried to approach the Prime Minister's house in Islamabad. The students had held a sit-in at D-chowk against the entrance test to medical colleges, claiming that the test conducted online was flawed, Samaa News reported.

The crackdown came on Wednesday night. Police also arrested some of the students. Speaking to local media, the protestors said that they were manhandled by private goons and the police also used excessive force against them while not sparing even the women.

"Imran Khan should know that these are his own children. They are the country's future," a student said. This is not the first time when security forces have brutally cracked down on protesting students. Days ago, security forces had also arrested dozens of students in Balochistan for protesting against the Pakistan Medical Council (PMC) and booked them.

The students have been holding protest rallies and staging sit-ins in front of Quetta Press Club and other parts of the provincial capital for the irregularities in the online entrance test, Dawn reported. On September 9, Police had also baton-charged students who participated in the sit-in at Edhi Chowk against the online entrance exams. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

