Fire at oil depot in Moscow region

A fire has erupted at an oil depot in the Moscow region, about 62 miles west of the Russian capital, local emergency authorities told Sputnik.

ANI | Moscow | Updated: 10-10-2021 08:20 IST | Created: 10-10-2021 08:20 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russia

Earlier, emergency authorities said that the fire at the oil depot in Ruzsky District had been contained. The fire was completely eliminated at 02:00 local time on Sunday (23:00 GMT on Saturday).

Earlier, emergency authorities said that the fire at the oil depot in Ruzsky District had been contained. The fire was completely eliminated at 02:00 local time on Sunday (23:00 GMT on Saturday).

A total of 22 units of equipment and 76 people were involved in extinguishing the blaze, which occurred after a diesel fuel tank caught on fire, emergency authorities said. (ANI/Sputnik )

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

