S Korea reports 1,594 more COVID-19 cases, 331,519 in total

South Korea reported 1,594 more cases of COVID-19 as of midnight Saturday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 331,519.

ANI | Seoul | Updated: 10-10-2021 11:15 IST | Created: 10-10-2021 11:15 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • South Korea

Seoul [South Korea], October 10 (ANI/Xinhua): South Korea reported 1,594 more cases of COVID-19 as of midnight Saturday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 331,519. The daily caseload was down from 1,953 in the prior day, but it hovered above 1,000 for 96 straight days since July 7. The daily average tally for the past week was 1,917.

The recent resurgence was attributable to cluster infections in the Seoul metropolitan area. Of the new cases, 579 were Seoul residents. The number of newly infected people residing in Gyeonggi province and the western port city of Incheon was 541 and 94.

The virus spread also raged in the non-metropolitan region. The number of new infections in the non-capital areas was 346, or 22.2 percent of the total local transmission. Thirty-four cases were imported from overseas, lifting the combined figure to 14,711.Fifteen more deaths were confirmed, leaving the death toll at 2,575. The total fatality rate stood at 0.78 percent.

A total of 1,779 more patients were discharged from quarantine after making full recovery, pulling up the combined number to 296,708. The total recovery rate was 89.50 percent. Since the mass vaccination was launched on Feb. 26, the country has administered COVID-19 vaccines to a total of 39,920,919 people, or 77.7 percent of the total population.

The number of fully vaccinated people was 30,426,399, or 59.3 percent of the population. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

