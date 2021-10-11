Jaishankar arrives in Nur-Sultan for CICA Ministerial 2021

Left Menu

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday arrived at Nur-Sultan to participate in Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures (CICA) Ministerial 2021 that is going to be held tomorrow.

ANI | Nur-Sultan | Updated: 11-10-2021 22:29 IST | Created: 11-10-2021 22:29 IST
xternal Affairs Minister S Jaishankar with Uzbek Foreign Minister Abdulaziz Kamilov. (Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday arrived at Nur-Sultan to participate in Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures (CICA) Ministerial 2021 that is going to be held tomorrow. Jaishankar began his Kazakhstan visit with a bilateral meeting with Uzbek Foreign Minister Abdulaziz Kamilov.

"Arrived in Nur-Sultan for the CICAMinisterial2021 tomorrow. Began the visit with a bilateral meeting with Uzbek FM Abdulaziz Kamilov. Our conversation focused on recent developments in Afghanistan," tweeted Jaishankar. The foreign ministers of the countries participating in the CICA will discuss possibilities of providing humanitarian assistance for Afghanistan.

The meeting will be held in Kazakhstan's capital Nur Sultan on October 11 and 12. Jaishankar will attend the 6th Ministerial meeting. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi will also be attending CICA. Established in 1999, CICA is a forum aimed at enhancing cooperation through elaborating multilateral approaches towards promoting peace, security and stability in Asia.

It currently has 27 member states and 9 observer states and 5 observer organisations India is a member of CICA since its inception in 1999 and has been actively participating in various activities conducted under the aegis of CICA. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

