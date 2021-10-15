Left Menu

UN funds conservation of indigenous knowledge, biodiversity in Kenya

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) on Friday disbursed 30 million shillings (about 270,500 U.S. dollars) to 12 community-based organizations for conservation of biodiversity and indigenous knowledge in Kenya.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 15-10-2021 23:03 IST | Created: 15-10-2021 23:03 IST
UN funds conservation of indigenous knowledge, biodiversity in Kenya
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

New York [US], October 15 (ANI/Xinhua): The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) on Friday disbursed 30 million shillings (about 270,500 U.S. dollars) to 12 community-based organizations for conservation of biodiversity and indigenous knowledge in Kenya. Nancy Chege, country programme manager for the Global Environmental Facility (GEF) Small Grants Programme of UNDP, said that the support that is given under Indigenous Peoples and Local Community Conserved Areas and Territories (ICCAs) empowers communities to manage their conservancies and rangelands.

"The funds are intended to enable organizations to broaden the reach and quality of diverse governance of protected and conserved areas," Chege told journalists in Naivasha, northwest of Nairobi, saying that the beneficiaries are expected to conserve and protect medicinal trees and also help communities cope with COVID-19. During the COVID-19 pandemic, many conservancies were unable to cope with the adverse effects of the pandemic as people invaded them for survival after killing the wildlife.

The projects are giving local communities roles to protect, conserve and provide them with livelihoods, said the official. A national catalytic organization has been set up to support the self-strengthening of ICCAs, Chege said, adding that it will promote the development of an ICCA network and also conduct a legal analysis to assess the impact of laws, policies and institutional frameworks on ICCAs.

Chege said that biodiversity, ecological services and cultural values that are voluntarily conserved by indigenous and local communities through customary laws are significant. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Four youths die while fishing in Jharkhand dam

Four youths die while fishing in Jharkhand dam

 India
2
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Raphinha stars as Brazil cruise past Uruguay 4-1; Athletics-'A great talent'- fellow athletes pay tribute to Kenyan Tirop and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Raphinha stars as Brazil cruise past Uruguay 4-1...

 Global
3
Hong Kong shares rise after strong earnings boost Wall Street

Hong Kong shares rise after strong earnings boost Wall Street

 China
4
Health News Roundup: Sydney to open to travellers without quarantine, but citizens first; New Zealand reports 65 new locally acquired cases of COVID-19 and more

Health News Roundup: Sydney to open to travellers without quarantine, but ci...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021