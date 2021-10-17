PDM leader Fazlur Rehman accuses Pakistan PM Imran Khan of 'false promises'

Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chairman and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman targetted Prime Minister Imran Khan for making false promises to the people of the country. The opposition party leader also alleged that Imran Khan had sold an expensive watch that had been gifted to him a foreign country head, reported Dunya News.

Rehman said that instead of holding rallies, the opposition should do its job otherwise if the people get disappointed the country "will witness bloodshed" reported local media. Rehman said that incompetent rulers have ruined Pakistan's economy and have left people in the lurch, reported Dunya News.

Addressing a public rally in Pakistan's Faisalabad on Saturday Rehman said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had made false promises including giving 10 million jobs to the people of the country. Emphasizing that Pakistan's rulers were engaged in politics with negative slogans, Fazlur said that the "drama of accountability" is over now and that the PDM will bring it to its logical end. (ANI)

