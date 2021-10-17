Left Menu

PDM leader Fazlur Rehman accuses Pakistan PM Imran Khan of 'false promises'

Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chairman and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman targetted Prime Minister Imran Khan for making false promises to the people of the country.

ANI | Faisalabad | Updated: 17-10-2021 15:23 IST | Created: 17-10-2021 15:23 IST
PDM leader Fazlur Rehman accuses Pakistan PM Imran Khan of 'false promises'
Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chairman Maulana Fazlur Rehman. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chairman and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman targetted Prime Minister Imran Khan for making false promises to the people of the country. The opposition party leader also alleged that Imran Khan had sold an expensive watch that had been gifted to him a foreign country head, reported Dunya News.

Rehman said that instead of holding rallies, the opposition should do its job otherwise if the people get disappointed the country "will witness bloodshed" reported local media. Rehman said that incompetent rulers have ruined Pakistan's economy and have left people in the lurch, reported Dunya News.

Addressing a public rally in Pakistan's Faisalabad on Saturday Rehman said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had made false promises including giving 10 million jobs to the people of the country. Emphasizing that Pakistan's rulers were engaged in politics with negative slogans, Fazlur said that the "drama of accountability" is over now and that the PDM will bring it to its logical end. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.282: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.282: What's new?

 United States
2
ICC T20 WC: India's warm-up games against England, Australia to be streamed on Disney+ Hotstar

ICC T20 WC: India's warm-up games against England, Australia to be streamed ...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids and more

Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; NASA l...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; Japanese billionaire Maezawa trains in Russia ahead of space trip and more

Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; Japane...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021