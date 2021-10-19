N Korea fires unidentified projectile toward East Sea

North Korea on Tuesday fired an "unidentified" projectile towards the East Sea, said the Joint Chief of Staff (JCS), reported Yonhap News Agency. The news further reported that the move may dampen South Korea's push to resume the dialogue with the neighbouring country.

Further details are awaited on the latest launch. Notably, this comes after North Korea launched a hypersonic missile last month. (ANI)

