US refuses to release frozen assets of Afghanistan

The US has rejected to release the frozen assets of Afghanistan but assured that it is committed to providing Afghans with humanitarian aids and reiterated that the Taliban must facilitate the distribution process.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 20-10-2021 19:23 IST | Created: 20-10-2021 19:23 IST
The US has rejected to release the frozen assets of Afghanistan but assured that it is committed to providing Afghans with humanitarian aids and reiterated that the Taliban must facilitate the distribution process. Underlining that the people of Afghanistan should not be harmed, US Deputy Minister of Finance Wally Adeyemo stressed that it is important to keep pressure on the Taliban, reported Khaama Press.

"We will not let the Taliban access the money in an ongoing situation," Adeyemo said to senators. Emphasising that the US is committed to providing Afghans with humanitarian aids he reiterated that the Taliban must facilitate the distribution process.

"We will continue to assert our restrictions on Haqqani network and the Taliban, but will continue humanitarian aids to Afghan people," added Adeyemo. For over a month, the Taliban leaders have been calling the US to release its frozen funds but their call has always been denied on various grounds, according to Khaama Press. (ANI)

