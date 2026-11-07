Beyond Empty Classrooms: Afghanistan’s Education Crisis Puts Its Economic Future on the Line

Afghanistan's education crisis threatens to weaken household incomes, business productivity and essential services for years. UNESCO and UNICEF's Afghanistan Education Situation Report 2026, released on November 4, says 53% of primary school-age children remain outside formal general education. More than 2.6 million girls have been denied secondary education since 2021. These findings expose an economic challenge alongside a rights emergency: how can Afghanistan rebuild livelihoods while so many children are prevented from acquiring essential skills?

For traders, the implications include a smaller pool of skilled workers and weaker future purchasing power. For consumers, interrupted education threatens earning opportunities and access to qualified professionals. For policymakers and development partners, the challenge is to protect immediate learning opportunities while addressing restrictions that undermine recovery.

A Schooling Crisis With Consequences for Markets

Education supports everyday commerce through practical skills: reading instructions, calculating prices, recording transactions and managing stock. When children miss schooling, businesses may eventually face higher training costs and greater difficulty recruiting workers capable of handling accounts, digital payments or customer communications.

The consequences extend beyond recruitment. Young people entering adulthood with limited skills can struggle to secure productive employment. Lower earning potential can constrain household spending, affecting demand for food, clothing, transport and other goods. Education exclusion therefore risks weakening both the workforce businesses depend on and the consumer markets they serve.

Girls' exclusion adds another barrier. Preventing further study narrows the route into professional work and entrepreneurship, limiting opportunities for families to diversify income. Businesses lose potential employees, managers and customers with independent earnings.

These are economic transmission risks, rather than measured losses established by the education report. Their scale will depend on future education access, employment conditions and the wider economy. Nevertheless, they make schooling relevant to commercial recovery.

Girls' Exclusion Threatens Essential Services

Restrictions on secondary and university education also threaten the supply of women qualified to deliver essential services. A separate UNICEF analysis published in April warns that Afghanistan could lose up to 20,000 female teachers and 5,400 female healthcare workers by 2030 if restrictions on education and employment continue. These are projected risks, not workforce losses already recorded.

For households, fewer qualified professionals could mean greater difficulty obtaining education and healthcare, particularly for women and children. UNICEF identifies the erosion of these workforces as a threat to service access and maternal and child health.

The policy implication is that maintaining today's services requires protecting tomorrow's training pathways. Existing staff cannot indefinitely compensate for the exclusion of new entrants. Reopening educational routes for girls and women would help preserve the professional workforce needed for recovery.

For development partners, this strengthens the case for connecting education support with health and employment planning. Funding facilities alone cannot sustain services when the pipeline of qualified personnel is shrinking.

More Classrooms Must Deliver Better Learning

Afghanistan's school-age population rose from approximately 10.4 million in 2019 to 11.5 million in 2024. Public primary enrolment reached about 6.6 million in 2025, but expansion has not kept pace with population growth. Meanwhile, an assessment covering over 55,000 pupils found that fewer than half of Grade 4 students met Grade 3 language standards; only one-quarter met the mathematics threshold.

For policymakers, these findings argue against judging progress through enrolment alone. A child registered at school still needs effective teaching, appropriate materials and support to overcome learning gaps.

For traders, weak numeracy can translate into difficulties with costing, bookkeeping and evaluating credit. For consumers, literacy and mathematics support the ability to compare prices, understand payment terms and make informed purchases.

Teacher development and remedial instruction should therefore accompany classroom expansion. Development partners could assess programmes through attendance, retention and improvements in foundational skills. Private employers could support practical training, while recognising that workplace instruction cannot replace basic education.

Recovery Requires Access, Quality and Accountable Support

Population movements add urgency. By September 2026, approximately 1.23 million Afghans had returned during the year, including more than 245,000 children requiring education support.

Receiving communities need support matched to actual demand. Priorities should include identifying available places, assessing returning children's learning levels and providing catch-up instruction. Clear admission arrangements could help families avoid prolonged interruptions.

Community education and remote learning remain valuable ways to preserve learning continuity. However, policymakers and donors should assess accessibility, teaching quality and progression opportunities before treating alternative provision as sufficient.

Private suppliers can contribute textbooks, connectivity and educational services, but affordability should guide procurement and programme design. Technology investments should respond to learners' circumstances and demonstrate educational value.

The central policy requirement remains restoring girls' and women's educational rights while strengthening teaching for every child. For traders and consumers, the eventual return would be a stronger skills base, more resilient household incomes and better services. For Afghanistan's authorities and international partners, protecting education is an investment in the country's capacity to recover.