Genesis GV70 named Motor Trend 'SUV of the Year'

Seoul [South Korea], October 21 (ANI/Global Economic): Genesis announced on the 20th that is has been named '2022 Best SUV of the Year' by the U.S. automobile magazine MotorTrend. MotorTrend evaluates SUV models through actual test and close analysis based on six key criteria: advancement in design, engineering excellence, performance of intended function, value, efficiency, and safety.

In the evaluation, 35 SUV models competed this year. The GV70 was finally selected among nine final nominees, including Ford Bronco, Ford Bronco Sports, Jeep Grand Cherokee, Jeep Grand Wagoneer, Jeep Wrangler 392, Kia Sorento, and Volkswagen ID4. MotorTrend praised the GV70's iconic design, excellent performance, and the value. In particular, the GV70 completed the luxurious atmosphere with its iconic design factors, such as a unique hood panel and high-mounted rear brake light on the top edge of the rear glass. It also said that the cabin shows the uniqueness that only a luxury brand could create.

MotorTrend's chief editor Edward Loh said, "We are glad to select the GV70 as the Best SUV of the Year," and that, "The GV70 is a satisfactory model in all aspects, including its advanced design, practical performance, comfortable driving experience and impressive packaging." "The GV70's own kind of luxury with its unconventional and fresh body design is very impressive," Motor Trend editor Miguel Cortina said. "Genesis isn't trying to copy Europe or America or Japan, but showing its own thing." (ANI/Global Economic)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)