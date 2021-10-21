Left Menu

Africa's COVID-19 cases surpass 8.45 mln

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Africa reached 8,450,464 as of Thursday afternoon, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said.

ANI | Addis Ababa | Updated: 21-10-2021 20:14 IST | Created: 21-10-2021 20:14 IST
Addis Ababa [Ethiopia], October 21 (ANI/Xinhua): The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Africa reached 8,450,464 as of Thursday afternoon, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said. The Africa CDC, the specialized healthcare agency of the African Union (AU), said the death toll from the pandemic across the continent stands at 216,264.

Some 7,831,265 patients across the continent have recovered from the disease so far, according to the agency. South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia and Ethiopia are among the countries with the most cases in the continent, according to the agency.

In terms of the caseload, southern Africa is the most affected region, followed by the northern and eastern parts of the continent, while central Africa is the least affected region in the continent, according to the Africa CDC. (ANI/Xinhua)

