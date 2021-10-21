Left Menu

India has more renewable energy since 2017, says Foreign Secretary Shringla

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla has said that India has more renewable energy in its basket since 2017 and the country will go to COP26 with full commitment.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-10-2021 23:32 IST | Created: 21-10-2021 23:32 IST
India has more renewable energy since 2017, says Foreign Secretary Shringla
Foreign Secretary Harsh V Shringla addressing India Global Forum (Photo:Twitter/India Global Forum). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla has said that India has more renewable energy in its basket since 2017 and the country will go to COP26 with full commitment. He was speaking through a video conference at an event organised by India Global Forum.

"Since 2017, we have had more renewable energy in our basket; we intend to go in with a full commitment to COP26," India Global Forum quoted him as saying. According to tweets by the Forum, the Foreign Secretary also lauded India's vaccination drive and said that the country has administered one billion COVID-19 vaccine doses.

He said that ties between India and UK are getting strengthened in diverse areas. "Quantum leap is very relevant when you see what's on the table in the UK-India partnership; people to people ties, health, defence & security across areas are all covered," IGF quoted him saying.

COP26 is scheduled to be held from October 31 to November 12 at Glasgow in the United Kingdom. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5006738 update with several bug fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5006738 update with several bug fixes

 Global
2
Rajasthan invokes ESMA ahead of proposed strike by roadways employees

Rajasthan invokes ESMA ahead of proposed strike by roadways employees

 India
3
EverGrow Coin Has Broken All Previous Crypto Records, Reaching 25,000 Holders and USD 150 Million MarketCap in Just 3 Weeks Since Its Launch

EverGrow Coin Has Broken All Previous Crypto Records, Reaching 25,000 Holder...

 United States
4
Goodbye, Columbus: Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 years ago

Goodbye, Columbus: Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 years ago

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021