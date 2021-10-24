Russian Foreign Ministry celebrates United Nations Day 2021

Russian Foreign Ministry launched a flashmob Sunday to celebrate the anniversary of the United Nations Day. On this day in 1945, UN Charter came into force. "On the UN Day, which is marked worldwide today, we would like to commemorate the 76th anniversary of the #UNCharter, and to remind the global community that the #UNCharterlsOurRules," Russian envoy to India Nikolay Kudashev said in a tweet.

As part of the flashmob, the Russian embassy in India posted several posts of people highlighting the importance of the UN Charter. Kudashev, in a statement, stated that the principles stipulated in this fundamental document are of great relevance for the current vibrant geopolitical developments. "The principles stipulated in this fundamental document such as equality of all nations, resolving international disputes by peaceful means, refraining from the threat or use of force, non-interference in domestic affairs, respect of sovereignty and territorial integrity, etc., are of great relevance for the current vibrant geopolitical developments, as we are seeing increasing attempts to use the 'might is right' approach instead of right is might," said Russian envoy.

For Russia, Kudashev said that global threats and challenges can be countered effectively only through collective efforts and in strict compliance with the universally recognized norms of international law. "Based on the goals and principles of the UN Charter, Russia and India promote the special and privileged strategic partnership. Our countries stand for the United Nations to play the central coordinating role in global politics, using all its potential of universal multilateralism and legitimacy," he added.

UN Day, celebrated every year, offers the opportunity to amplify our common agenda and reaffirm the purposes and principles of the UN Charter that have guided us for the past 76 years. (ANI)