Africa's COVID-19 cases near 8.48 mln: Africa CDC

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Africa reached 8,476,312 cases as of Wednesday afternoon, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said.

ANI | Addis Ababa | Updated: 27-10-2021 21:43 IST | Created: 27-10-2021 21:41 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Addis Ababa [Ethiopia], October 27 (ANI/Xinhua): The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Africa reached 8,476,312 cases as of Wednesday afternoon, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said. The Africa CDC, the specialised healthcare agency of the African Union, said the death toll from the pandemic across the continent stands at 217,483.

Some 7,868,860 patients across the continent have recovered from the disease so far, according to the agency. South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia and Ethiopia are among the countries with the most cases in the continent, according to the agency.

In terms of the caseloads, southern Africa is the most affected region, followed by the northern and eastern parts of the continent, while central Africa is the least affected region in the continent, according to the Africa CDC. (ANI/Xinhua)

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

