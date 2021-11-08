Left Menu

Samsung Electronics is chasing Apple in the US smartphone market

Samsung Electronics has narrowed the gap with Apple in the US smartphone market in the third quarter of this year.

ANI | Seoul | Updated: 08-11-2021 10:34 IST | Created: 08-11-2021 10:34 IST
Seoul [South Korea], November 8 (ANI/Global Economic): Samsung Electronics has narrowed the gap with Apple in the US smartphone market in the third quarter of this year. According to market research firm Counterpoint Research on the 5th, Samsung Electronics had the market share of 35%, up 5%p year-on-year. It is the largest quarterly share since the first quarter of last year (32%).

Apple's market share in the third quarter was 42%, up 3%p year-on-year. However, the market share gap between second-ranked Samsung Electronics narrowed from 9%p to 7%p. Considering that Apple launched iPhone 13 series in September, Samsung Electronics' third-quarter market share is better than expectations. It is analyzed that strong sales of foldable phones Galaxy Z-Fold 3 and Z-Flip 3, which were released by Samsung Electronics in August, had a positive effect on the expansion of market share.

"Apple's iPhone 13 accounted for 17% of total U.S. sales in the third quarter despite recent supply disruptions," Jeff Fieldhack, an analyst of the Counterpoint Research. "Samsung Electronics recently successfully released its foldable phone series and increased sales of low-priced 5G phones with Galaxy A32 5G models. (ANI/Global Economic)

