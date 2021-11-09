Left Menu

5 terrorist suspects arrested in Indonesia's East Java

The Indonesian police arrested five terrorist suspects affiliated to outlawed organization Jemaah Islamiyah (JI) in East Java province early Tuesday, police spokesman Senior Commissioner Ahmad Ramadhan said.

ANI | Jakarta | Updated: 09-11-2021 20:16 IST | Created: 09-11-2021 20:15 IST
5 terrorist suspects arrested in Indonesia's East Java
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Indonesia

The Indonesian police arrested five terrorist suspects affiliated to outlawed organization Jemaah Islamiyah (JI) in East Java province early Tuesday, police spokesman Senior Commissioner Ahmad Ramadhan said. The suspects were apprehended in a number of districts in the province, including Bojonegoro, Gresik and Sumenep, Ramadhan told a press conference.

They were captured on suspicion of delivery of firearms, training for JI recruits and a group of JI military trainers or instructors, the spokesman said. According to him, the police were still probing the case to seek further information about the JI group's fundraising in East Java province.

The police recently confiscated hundreds of charity boxes suspected of being used by terrorist groups to raise operational funds in Lampung province during an operation. "Charity boxes have not been found in East Java, but we are conducting an in-depth investigation to see if there is a fundraising pattern as well," Ramadhan said.

Jamaah Islamiyah has long been accused of being behind a series of bomb attacks in Indonesia. The deadliest attack was the bombing of two nightclubs in Bali on Oct. 12, 2002, which killed 202 people.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Okoth Okombo: Google doodle celebrates 71st birthday of Kenyan professor & author

Okoth Okombo: Google doodle celebrates 71st birthday of Kenyan professor & a...

 Kenya
2
Roehana Koeddoes: Google doodle to honor first female Indonesian journalist

Roehana Koeddoes: Google doodle to honor first female Indonesian journalist

 Indonesia
3
Study investigates role of gene associated with Alzheimer's disease in brain's immune cells

Study investigates role of gene associated with Alzheimer's disease in brain...

 United States
4
FEATURE-Crypto queens: Women stake out space in blockchain world

FEATURE-Crypto queens: Women stake out space in blockchain world

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021