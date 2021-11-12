Left Menu

Namibia to start vaccinating teens against COVID-19

Namibia will start administering the COVID-19 vaccine to adolescents aged between 12 and 17, Health Minister Kalumbi Shangula said Friday.

ANI | Windhoek | Updated: 12-11-2021 21:40 IST | Created: 12-11-2021 21:40 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Namibia

Windhoek [Namibia], November 12 (ANI/Xinhua): Namibia will start administering the COVID-19 vaccine to adolescents aged between 12 and 17, Health Minister Kalumbi Shangula said Friday. Speaking at a media briefing, Shangula said the country has so far managed to fully vaccinate about 18.6 per cent of the eligible population.

"The expansion of vaccination to this age group will be done in a phased approach, starting with adolescents 12-17 years who are at increased risk of severe illness, hospitalization and death. However, all adolescents in this age group are encouraged to go for vaccination," he said. He said legal informed consent for vaccination of children shall be obtained from parents or guardians who opt to have their children vaccinated.

Shangula however said there is serious concern that the overall vaccination uptake in the country has declined in the past few weeks despite the initiatives being rolled out to increase uptake. "During the months of July to September 2021, the daily vaccination uptake stood between 3,500 and 4,000, and over 20,000 per week from all regions. This has declined to less than 1,900 per day and just above 10,000 vaccines administered per week," he said adding that this trend must be changed for Namibia to reach the vaccination target by the end of the current financial year.

Namibia has further relaxed COVID-19 regulations as the country continues to record low daily positive cases. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

