Left Menu

Germany reintroduces free COVID-19 tests amid rising corona cases

Germany has resumed free COVID-19 tests from Saturday (local time), as the country is reeling under the fourth wave of the pandemic. This comes one month after the country had ended free COVID-19 testing in October.

ANI | Berlin | Updated: 14-11-2021 12:14 IST | Created: 14-11-2021 12:14 IST
Germany reintroduces free COVID-19 tests amid rising corona cases
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Germany

Germany has resumed free COVID-19 tests from Saturday (local time), as the country is reeling under the fourth wave of the pandemic. This comes one month after the country had ended free COVID-19 testing in October. The COVID-19 situation is deteriorating in Germany, like much of Europe. The country is reporting a daily rise of over 40,000 COVID-19 cases.

According to a German broadcaster DW, the country is facing the brunt of rising coronavirus cases and hence the government has taken the decision to reintroduce free COVID-19 tests. The Robert Koch Institute (RKI), a German federal government agency and research institute responsible for disease control and prevention, stated that 45,081 new cases and 228 deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours, reported German broadcaster DW.

In the wake of the upcoming fourth wave, RKI is stressing about establishing stringent restrictions on public life. In a similar context, Interior Minister Horst Seehofer has called for a clear set of rules for the country, against the existing virus wave. The number of new cases in Germany, per 100,000 people in the last seven days has reached 277.4.

DW quoted German Chancellor Angela Merkel as saying, "If we show solidarity, if we think about protecting ourselves and taking care of others, we can spare our country a great deal this winter." "I urgently ask everyone who has not yet been vaccinated: please reconsider," she added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Latest astronaut crew of four welcomed aboard International Space Station; U.S. VP Harris announces expanded cooperation on space issues after meeting

Science News Roundup: Latest astronaut crew of four welcomed aboard Internat...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on flight to space station; Latest astronaut crew of four welcomed aboard International Space Station and more

Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on fl...

 Global
3
A chunk of Chinese satellite almost hit the International Space Station. They dodged it – but the space junk problem is getting worse

A chunk of Chinese satellite almost hit the International Space Station. The...

 Australia
4
U.S. appeals court affirms hold on Biden COVID-19 vaccine mandate

U.S. appeals court affirms hold on Biden COVID-19 vaccine mandate

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021