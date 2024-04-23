UK interior minister: Channel migrant deaths have to stop
Reuters | London | Updated: 23-04-2024 14:14 IST | Created: 23-04-2024 14:14 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Britain's interior minister James Cleverly said the government was doing all it can to stop dangerous small boat crossings, after news that at least five migrants had died in an attempt to cross the English Channel on Tuesday.
"These tragedies have to stop," Cleverly said on X.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Cleverly
- James Cleverly
- Britain
Advertisement