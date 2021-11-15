Left Menu

Iran's envoy to Afghanistan arrives in Kabul to meet with Taliban officials: Reports

Iranian special representative for Afghanistan, Hassan Kazemi Qomi, arrived in Kabul on Monday to hold meetings with officials of the interim Afghan government appointed by the Taliban, Afghan media reported.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 15-11-2021 16:46 IST | Created: 15-11-2021 16:46 IST
Iran's envoy to Afghanistan arrives in Kabul to meet with Taliban officials: Reports
Iran's special envoy to Afghanistan Hassan Kazemi Qomi (Photo Credit: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

Iranian special representative for Afghanistan, Hassan Kazemi Qomi, arrived in Kabul on Monday to hold meetings with officials of the interim Afghan government appointed by the Taliban, Afghan media reported. According to the Khaama Press media outlet, the agenda of talks between the Iranian envoy and Taliban officials include trade, the formation of an inclusive cabinet, and refugees.

Iran Kabul-based embassy said that Qomi will discuss regional issues, immigrants, humanitarian aid, the formation of an inclusive government, and economic issues. Iran has always been concerned about the interim setup established by the Taliban and has been proposing an all-inclusive government in Afghanistan that includes all ethnopolitical parties, according to the media outlet.

Earlier, the country's foreign ministry had said that the recognition of the Taliban is not their position now and had added that the Taliban must address the international community's demands in order to be recognized. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FBI says hackers got no data after compromising email server

FBI says hackers got no data after compromising email server

 United States
2
Study finds target for potential cancer drugs may, worsen disease

Study finds target for potential cancer drugs may, worsen disease

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Australia vaccine-mandate protesters compare state govt to Nazis, Philips in discussions with FDA after new inspection findings and more

Health News Roundup: Australia vaccine-mandate protesters compare state govt...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Israel says children aged 5-11 can receive COVID-19 vaccine; U.S. weekly COVID-19 vaccinations hit highest in nearly six months and more

Health News Roundup: Israel says children aged 5-11 can receive COVID-19 vac...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021