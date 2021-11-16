Left Menu

China announces new five-year plan to promote 'rule of law', stresses adherence to Xi Jinping leadership

China has announced a new five-year plan to promote "rule of law" throughout the education system for teenagers, said a report, adding that the plan's purpose is to "continuously improve rule of law literacy" and stresses adherence to the leadership of Xi Jinping.

China has announced a new five-year plan to promote "rule of law" throughout the education system for teenagers, said a report, adding that the plan's purpose is to "continuously improve rule of law literacy" and stresses adherence to the leadership of Xi Jinping. China's Ministry of Education on November 12 announced a new five-year plan to promote "rule of law" throughout the education system for teenagers, China Media Project reported.

It further cited the notice and said that it follows a spate of actions in recent months focusing on China's youth and maintaining political and ideological security, including bans on online gaming, a crackdown on "fandom culture," and even actions against the popular trend of "script murder" games. While the notice stated that the plan's purpose is to "continuously improve rule of law literacy in the education system," key sections of the document stressed adherence to the leadership of Xi Jinping and to the public opinion objectives of the Chinese Communist Party, China Media Project reported.

Earlier in October, China's top legislature adopted multiple laws including laws on family education promotion and land borders. Chinese President Xi Jinping signed presidential orders to promulgate the laws, Chinese news agency Xinhua reported. (ANI)

