S Korean-Chinese research team develop next generation semiconductor material 'TMD'

Seoul [South Korea], November 17 (ANI/Global Economic): The Institute for Basic Science (IBS) announced on November 16 that the Center for Multidimensional Carbon Materials' Feng Ding group leader (Distinguished Professor of Materials Engineering at UNIST) research team found the core principle affecting the growth of large-area single-crystal dichalcogenides with Chinese research team and succeeded to produce core dichalcogenide materials such as tungsten disulfide (WS2) as a wafer-scale single-crystal TMDs. The TMD (Transition Metal Dichalcogenide) is a semiconductor material made of chalcogen compounds such as sulfur (S), selenium (Se), and Tellurium (Te) and transition metals.

The TMD, which consists of two elements, has structural symmetry points on the edge, not the center, thus it is difficult to select substrates in the semiconductor production process. In this study, the joint research team presented the principle to select an optimized substrate for the TMD and named it the 'dual-coupling-guided epitaxial growth method.'

According to the research team, in the case of the tungsten disulfide (WS2) that prefers two reversed parallel structures, all WS2s grown at the step edge on the substrate can be aligned in a single direction by using the sapphire substrate, which is an insulator. In addition, crystal grains gradually grow at the edge of the step and finally form a large-area single-crystal of the same size as the substrate.

The joint research team also succeeded in producing TMDs such as molybdenum disulfide (MoS2), tungsten diselenide (WSe2), and Molybdenum diselenide (MoSe2) in a large-area 2-inch wafer scale. The research result, which has been evaluated to dramatically speed up the commercialization of new semiconductor materials the following silicon, was published in the authoritative journal in nano-science 'Nature Nanotechnology (IF 39.213)' at 1 a.m. on the 16th (Korean Time).

Research Name: Dual-coupling-guided epitaxial growth of wafer-scale single-crystal WS2 monolayer on vicinal a-plane sapphire. (ANI/Global Economic)

