Uzbek FM calls Taliban 'major force' in Afghanistan, says it never 'terror attacks' beyond national borders

Ahead of the crucial United Nations Security Council meeting on the Afghan situation, Uzbek Foreign Minister Abdulaziz Kamilov said that the Taliban have been a major force in Afghanistan but it has never conducted any 'terror attacks' beyond the national borders. Kamilov made these remarks on the sidelines of the UN Security Council meeting in New York.

TOLOnews quoting Kamilov as saying "Because the coalition was fighting over the past 20 years against these Taliban. But at the same time, please take a look at the situation from the other corner. Taliban is the major power in Afghanistan right now. Taliban, they are a part of Afghan society." "The Taliban have never organized terrorist attacks beyond national borders. You cannot give me any example of terrorists attack organized by the Taliban in Central Asia, in Europe, in the United States or in South Asia, or somewhere," he said.

The UNSC will hold a meeting on the situation in Afghanistan on Wednesday, said the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA). Taking to Twitter, UNAMA said that Deborah Lyons, UN Secretary-General Special Representative for Afghanistan will address the meeting.

The international organisations have repeatedly acknowledged that children are the most affected people due to recent political changes in Afghanistan and have called on countries to provide humanitarian aids to Afghan children. As per UNICEF, 14 million children are facing acute food shortages in Afghanistan while five million others are on the brink of malnutrition.

The Taliban took over Afghanistan in mid-August and the US military ended its 20 years of military presence in the country. (ANI)

