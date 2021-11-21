Russia confirms 36,970 new COVID-19 cases over past 24 hours

Moscow [Russia], November 21 (ANI/Sputnik): Russia has confirmed 36,970 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the cumulative total to 9,331,158, the federal response center said on Sunday. "Over the past 24 hours, 36,970 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in 85 regions in Russia, including 2,463 cases (6.7%) without clinical symptoms," a statement read.

Moscow has registered 3,438 new COVID-19 cases, followed by Saint Petersburg with 2,496 new cases, and the Moscow Region with 1,909 new cases within the past 24-hour period. As many as 1,252 deaths relating to COVID-19 have been registered in Russia, and 32,504 coronavirus patients have been discharged from Russian hospitals. (ANI/Sputnik)

