Russia confirms 36,970 new COVID-19 cases over past 24 hours

Russia has confirmed 36,970 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the cumulative total to 9,331,158, the federal response center said on Sunday.

ANI | Moscow | Updated: 21-11-2021 14:06 IST | Created: 21-11-2021 14:06 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russia

Moscow [Russia], November 21 (ANI/Sputnik): Russia has confirmed 36,970 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the cumulative total to 9,331,158, the federal response center said on Sunday. "Over the past 24 hours, 36,970 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in 85 regions in Russia, including 2,463 cases (6.7%) without clinical symptoms," a statement read.

Moscow has registered 3,438 new COVID-19 cases, followed by Saint Petersburg with 2,496 new cases, and the Moscow Region with 1,909 new cases within the past 24-hour period. As many as 1,252 deaths relating to COVID-19 have been registered in Russia, and 32,504 coronavirus patients have been discharged from Russian hospitals. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

