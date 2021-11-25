UK coronavirus cases top 10 mln

Left Menu

More than 10 million coronavirus cases have been recorded in Britain since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to official figures released on Thursday.

ANI | London | Updated: 25-11-2021 22:50 IST
London [UK], November 25 (ANI/Xinhua): More than 10 million coronavirus cases have been recorded in Britain since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to official figures released on Thursday. The country reported another 47,240 coronavirus cases in the latest 24-hour period, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 10,021,497.

Britain also recorded another 147 coronavirus-related deaths. The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Britain now stands at 144,433. These figures only include the deaths of people who died within 28 days of their first positive test. More than 88 per cent of people aged 12 and over in Britain have had their first dose of vaccine and more than 80 per cent have received both doses, according to the latest figures. More than 28 per cent have received booster jabs or the third dose of a coronavirus vaccine.

To bring life back to normal, countries such as Britain, China, Germany, Russia and the United States have been racing against time to roll out coronavirus vaccines. (ANI/Xinhua)

