Left Menu

Pakistan reports 74 new dengue cases, 2 deaths

A total of 74 new dengue cases have been reported in Pakistan's Punjab province while two infected people died in the last 24 hours, an official said on Monday.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 29-11-2021 23:23 IST | Created: 29-11-2021 23:23 IST
Pakistan reports 74 new dengue cases, 2 deaths
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

A total of 74 new dengue cases have been reported in Pakistan's Punjab province while two infected people died in the last 24 hours, an official said on Monday. According to Xinhua, two deaths have occurred in Lahore, said Imran Sikandar Baloch, Secretary of the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department of Punjab.

With 74 new cases, the cumulative count of dengue cases in Pakistan, since the start of the year has touched 25,013. As many as 143 people have lost lives to the mosquito-borne disease since the beginning of 2021, reported Xinhua citing official sources. The majority of the cases are reported in Lahore, being the hotspot for the spread of the disease. As many as 60 out of 74 cases were from the capital city, taking the city's count to 17,848, reported Xinhua. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds herpes checks into the nervous system to last long

Study finds herpes checks into the nervous system to last long

 United States
2
Maritime association MASSA launches reward scheme for Indian seafarers

Maritime association MASSA launches reward scheme for Indian seafarers

 India
3
Diet more effective than drugs for anti-ageing and good metabolic health: Study

Diet more effective than drugs for anti-ageing and good metabolic health: St...

 Australia
4
Common drug linked to hampering lung cancer treatment: Study

Common drug linked to hampering lung cancer treatment: Study

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021