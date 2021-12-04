Left Menu

Sri Lankan PM shocked over lynching of his country's citizen in Pakistan, says his heart goes out to victim's family

Expressing grief over the lynching of his country's citizen in Pakistan, Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksha said that he was "shocked to see the brutal and fatal attack" on Priyantha Diyawadana by "extremist mobs in Pakistan".

ANI | Colombo | Updated: 04-12-2021 18:44 IST | Created: 04-12-2021 18:44 IST
Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksha. Image Credit: ANI
Expressing grief over the lynching of his country's citizen in Pakistan, Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksha said that he was "shocked to see the brutal and fatal attack" on Priyantha Diyawadana by "extremist mobs in Pakistan". "My heart goes out to his wife and family," Rajapaksha said in a tweet.

On Friday, a mob in Pakistan's Punjab province tortured Priyantha Diyawadana -- Sri Lankan factory manager in Sialkot -- to death before burning his body in Sialkot over alleged blasphemy. "Shocking to see the brutal and fatal attack on Priyantha Diyawadana by extremist mobs in Pakistan. My heart goes out to his wife and family," Rajapaksha added in the tweet.

Two key suspects on Saturday 'confessed' to their involvement in the torture and killing of a Sri Lankan factory manager, Geo News reported. During initial interrogation, two suspects, identified as Farhan and Talha, 'admitted' their role in the brutal attack on the foreign national, police said.

The incident took place in the Wazirabad Road area. Reportedly, the workers of private factories had attacked the Lankan export manager of a factory and burnt his body after killing him, Dawn newspaper reported. Several videos doing rounds on the internet showed scores of men gathered at the site. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

