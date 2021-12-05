Indian consulate in Nepal organizes Badminton competition as part of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav'

As part of celebrations of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav', the Indian consulate in Birgunj has organized a badminton competition. Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is an initiative of the Government of India to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of progressive India and the glorious history of its people, culture and achievements.

The Indian consulate, in a release, stated that the competition was organized to enthuse cordial relations amongst government officials of Birgunj and Consulate and as well as to inculcate sportsmanship highlighting the importance of sports and fitness. "The five doubles teams comprising of officials of the Consulate, District Administration Office of Birgunj, District Police Office of Birgunj, District Armed Police Office of Birgunj, Regional Prison Office of Birgunj and Nepal Rastra Bank of Birgunj participated in the tournament," the release stated.

As a symbol of camaraderie, the two members of each team comprised representatives of different organizations. The team consisting of Assistant CDO and a representative of Nepal Police was adjudged winner while the team comprising of Chief District Officer and a representative of Nepal Rastra Bank was declared the runner up. A large number of officials and staff members of the Consulate and the participating organizations were present during the tournament as spectators. Trophies to the winning and the participating teams were handed over to the participants by Consul General Nitesh Kumar. (ANI)

