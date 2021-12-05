Left Menu

Indian consulate in Nepal organizes Badminton competition as part of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav'

As part of celebrations of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, the Indian consulate in Birgunj has organized a badminton competition.

ANI | Kathmandu | Updated: 05-12-2021 20:42 IST | Created: 05-12-2021 20:42 IST
Indian consulate in Nepal organizes Badminton competition as part of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav'
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Nepal

As part of celebrations of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav', the Indian consulate in Birgunj has organized a badminton competition. Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is an initiative of the Government of India to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of progressive India and the glorious history of its people, culture and achievements.

The Indian consulate, in a release, stated that the competition was organized to enthuse cordial relations amongst government officials of Birgunj and Consulate and as well as to inculcate sportsmanship highlighting the importance of sports and fitness. "The five doubles teams comprising of officials of the Consulate, District Administration Office of Birgunj, District Police Office of Birgunj, District Armed Police Office of Birgunj, Regional Prison Office of Birgunj and Nepal Rastra Bank of Birgunj participated in the tournament," the release stated.

As a symbol of camaraderie, the two members of each team comprised representatives of different organizations. The team consisting of Assistant CDO and a representative of Nepal Police was adjudged winner while the team comprising of Chief District Officer and a representative of Nepal Rastra Bank was declared the runner up. A large number of officials and staff members of the Consulate and the participating organizations were present during the tournament as spectators. Trophies to the winning and the participating teams were handed over to the participants by Consul General Nitesh Kumar. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer patients get benefit from mRNA vaccines; NASA astronauts replace faulty space station antenna during spacewalk and more

Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer p...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: International Space Station swerves to dodge space junk; NASA astronauts replace faulty space station antenna during spacewalk and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station swerves to dodge space jun...

 Global
3
NASA seeks additional crew flights to space station from SpaceX

NASA seeks additional crew flights to space station from SpaceX

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer patients get benefit from mRNA vaccines; International Space Station swerves to dodge space junk and more

Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer p...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021