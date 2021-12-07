Left Menu

Two people killed in shooting in Moscow public services center: Mayor

Two people were killed and three injured in a shooting in a public services center in southeastern Moscow on Tuesday, Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said.

Moscow [Russia], December 7 (ANI/Sputnik): Two people were killed and three injured in a shooting in a public services center in southeastern Moscow on Tuesday, Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said.

"A tragedy occurred in the Ryazansky public services center. As a result of the shooting of an unknown person, two people were killed, three were injured," Sobyanin tweeted. The mayor also said that the attacked was detained. (ANI/Sputnik)

