Two people killed in shooting in Moscow public services center: Mayor

Moscow [Russia], December 7 (ANI/Sputnik): Two people were killed and three injured in a shooting in a public services center in southeastern Moscow on Tuesday, Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said. Earlier in the day, a police source told Sputnik that two people were killed during the shooting.

"A tragedy occurred in the Ryazansky public services center. As a result of the shooting of an unknown person, two people were killed, three were injured," Sobyanin tweeted. The mayor also said that the attacked was detained. (ANI/Sputnik)

