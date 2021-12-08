Myanmar reports 398 new COVID-19 infections, 5 more deaths

Yangon [Myanmar], December 8 (ANI/Xinhua): Myanmar reported 398 new COVID-19 infections with daily positivity rate of 2.1 percent in the past 24 hours, according to a release from the Ministry of Health on Wednesday. The number of COVID-19 cases has risen to 525,403 while the death toll has reached 19,157 after five new deaths were reported on Wednesday, the release said.

A total of 501,520 patients have been discharged from hospitals and over 5.73 million samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far. Over 12.5 million people have been fully vaccinated and over 5.59 million people have received the first jabs of COVID-19 vaccines as of Tuesday, the ministry's data showed.

Myanmar detected its first two COVID-19 positive cases on March 23 last year. (ANI/Xinhua)

