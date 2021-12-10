Left Menu

British envoy Alex Ellis pays tribute to CDS General Rawat, says he was a great leader

British High Commissioner to India Alex Ellis reached Brar Square crematorium here on Friday and paid tribute to CDS General Bipin Rawat who died in a helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-12-2021 17:24 IST | Created: 10-12-2021 17:24 IST
British envoy to India Alex Ellis paying tribute to CDS General Bipin Rawat and and his wife Madhulika Rawat.. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

British High Commissioner to India Alex Ellis reached Brar Square crematorium here on Friday and paid tribute to CDS General Bipin Rawat who died in a helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday. Talking to ANI earlier, he said Gen Rawat was a great leader and soldier.

"It is incredibly sad. He was a pioneer as he started the joint defence approach which we follow in the UK. He led that approach in India. It is very sad for India to lose a great leader, a soldier and a thoroughly nice man," he said. He said CDS Rawat invested a lot in improving defence ties between India and UK.

"It is a great loss We remember him, his wife and all others who died in the crash," Ellis said, adding that many of them were close friends of the British High Commission. The mortal remains of CDS General Rawat and his wife Madhulika Rawat were brought to Brar Square crematorium, Delhi Cantonment for last rites

CDS General Rawat his wife Madhulika Rawat and 11 others died in a military chopper crash in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday. (ANI)

