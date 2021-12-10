Vienna: Tibetan community protest against human rights violations by China

On World Human Rights Day, members of the Tibetan community in Vienna on Friday organised a protest march against the Chinese Community Party (CCP) for violating human rights in the country. The Tibetan community organised a walk from Stephanplatz to the Chinese Embassy in Vienna at Metternichgasse on Friday. The protesters also called on China to end its illegal occupation of Tibet.

The protesters were seen carrying Tibetan flags and placards with "Free Tibet from China" written on them. The protest came amid the ongoing human rights abuses by the CCP in China. Recently, a new research paper has also thrown light on China's relocation policy in Tibet, which under the garb of social changes, threatens its unique and centuries-old culture.

This was revealed in a research paper released last month by "Tibetan Studies" - a bi-weekly magazine of the Tibetan Academy of Social Sciences (TASS). The research paper, prepared by Chinese scholars, states that in the fight against poverty and on the path towards a moderately prosperous society, the Chinese government has implemented a policy of relocating people from an inhospitable area to another more geologically favourable area.

Meanwhile, on World Human Rights Day, the United Nations General Assembly adopted the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR) in 1948. The UDHR is a milestone document, which proclaims the inalienable rights that everyone is entitled to as a human being - regardless of race, colour, religion, sex, language, political or other opinions, national or social origin, property, birth or other status. Available in more than 500 languages, it is the most translated document in the world. (ANI)

