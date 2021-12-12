Left Menu

Singapore reports 370 new COVID-19 cases

Singapore reported 370 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the total tally in the country to 273,362.

  • Country:
  • Singapore

Singapore, December 12 (ANI/Xinhua): Singapore reported 370 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the total tally in the country to 273,362. Of the new cases, 355 were in the community, four were in migrant worker dormitories and 11 were imported cases, according to statistics released by the Ministry of Health (MOH).

A total of 592 cases are currently warded in hospitals, with 30 cases being critically ill in the intensive care unit (ICU). The current overall ICU utilization rate is 46.9 percent. Five more patients have passed away from complications due to COVID-19 infection, bringing the death toll to 794.

