Left Menu

Philippines logs 291 new COVID-19 cases, 106 more deaths

The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported 291 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the total tally to 2,837,555.

ANI | Manila | Updated: 18-12-2021 15:50 IST | Created: 18-12-2021 15:50 IST
Philippines logs 291 new COVID-19 cases, 106 more deaths
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Philippines

Manila [Philippines], December 18 (ANI/Xinhua): The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported 291 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the total tally to 2,837,555. The DOH also reported that 106 more people died from COVID-19 complications, bringing the overall coronavirus death toll to 50,675. The number of active cases stands currently at 9,924.

The DOH has reported below 1,000 daily cases since November 24. It reported the highest daily caseload on September 11, at 26,303 cases. The Philippines, with a population of 110 million, has tested more than 23 million people for COVID-19 since the outbreak of the pandemic. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Two NASA astronauts selected to command and pilot SpaceX Crew-6 mission

Two NASA astronauts selected to command and pilot SpaceX Crew-6 mission

 United States
2
Soccer-Paris FC v Lyon French Cup second half delayed amid crowd trouble

Soccer-Paris FC v Lyon French Cup second half delayed amid crowd trouble

 France
3
NASA, SpaceX conclude launch readiness review for 24th resupply mission

NASA, SpaceX conclude launch readiness review for 24th resupply mission

 United States
4
Indonesian economy continues to recover in 2021 despite moderating due to COVID-19

Indonesian economy continues to recover in 2021 despite moderating due to CO...

 Indonesia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021