Pakistan: 2 killed, 5 injured in bomb blast

Two people were killed and five others were injured after a blast hit Bajaur district of Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, media reported citing police on Sunday.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 19-12-2021 16:45 IST | Created: 19-12-2021 16:45 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Xinhua news agency citing police reported that an improvised explosive device blasted as the vehicle carrying workers of a political party passed through the Kamar Sar area of Bajaur district.

Security forces and rescue teams rushed to the site and shifted the injured to a nearby hospital, where some of the injured were said to be in critical condition, Xinhua reported. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

