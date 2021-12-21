Left Menu

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Tuesday met Francois Delattre, Secretary-General, Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs of France for foreign office consultations. The two countries agreed to closely work together in areas of regional,multilateral and global interest including UNSC and Afghanistan.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-12-2021 17:56 IST | Created: 21-12-2021 17:56 IST
India, France take stock of bilateral relations, to work closely in areas of regional, global interest
Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla with Secretary-General, Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs of France. Image Credit: ANI
Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Tuesday met Francois Delattre, Secretary-General, Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs of France for foreign office consultations.The two countries agreed to closely work together in areas of regional,multilateral and global interest including UNSC and Afghanistan. "Foreign Secretary @harshvshringla met Francois Delattre, Secretary-General of France for Foreign Office Consultations," Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said in a tweet on Tuesday.

"Took stock of bilateral relations and agreed to closely work together in areas of regional, multilateral and global interest including UNSC, Afghanistan among others," Bagchi added. Shringla is scheduled to pay a two-day working visit to Myanmar on December 22-23.

During the visit, Foreign Secretary will hold discussions with the State Administration Council, political parties and members of civil society, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a press release on Tuesday. "Issues relating to humanitarian support to Myanmar, security and India-Myanmar border concerns, and the political situation in Myanmar will be discussed," the release added. (ANI)

