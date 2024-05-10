Merck launches "Our Africa" TV program to address social and health issues in Africa

The Merck Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany, has introduced a groundbreaking pan-African television program titled "Our Africa by Merck Foundation." The show is conceptualized, produced, directed, and co-hosted by Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation, and aims to use the powerful mediums of fashion and art to address critical social and health issues across Africa.

"Our Africa by Merck Foundation" is set to be broadcast on several major TV channels across the continent including KTV in Kenya, with episodes airing every Saturday at 5 pm and repeats every Thursday at 6:30 am. The program has already garnered significant attention and praise for its engaging approach to discussing topics such as ending Female Genital Mutilation (FGM), child marriage, gender-based violence, infertility stigma, and promoting girls’ education and diabetes awareness.

Dr. Kelej emphasized the show's mission, stating, “I strongly believe that fashion and art should have a purpose beyond entertainment and looking good. They can contribute to sensitizing our communities about different social and health issues." The program features various fashion designers, singers, and prominent experts who discuss and raise awareness about these pressing issues in a culturally relevant and impactful way.

In addition to the TV broadcast, the program is also accessible through various social media platforms where people can watch episodes and engage with content that promotes a healthier and more socially conscious community. The show’s interactive format aims to reach both urban and rural audiences, effectively engaging them in critical discussions and encouraging community-based solutions.

The Merck Foundation, in partnership with African First Ladies, has also announced a call for applications for the 2024 Edition of Awards in two themes: 1) Breaking Infertility Stigma, Support Girls’ Education, End Child Marriage, End FGM, Stopping GBV, and Women Empowerment, and 2) Promote a healthy lifestyle with a focus on diabetes and hypertension awareness and prevention.

Moreover, the foundation has released inspirational children’s storybooks and songs addressing health and social issues in multiple languages, reflecting its commitment to educating and empowering the next generation.

Watch the promo and first episode of "Our Africa by Merck Foundation" to get informed, get healthy, and get entertained while being part of a significant cultural shift towards improved health and social justice across Africa.