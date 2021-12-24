Left Menu

Tesla to restrict built-in gaming features in cars following safety agency probe: Reports

Tesla will modify features allowing people to play video games using a built-in touch screen during the ride following the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) investigation, media reported on Friday.

ANI | Moscow | Updated: 24-12-2021 16:27 IST | Created: 24-12-2021 16:21 IST
Tesla to restrict built-in gaming features in cars following safety agency probe: Reports
Elon Musk (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

Moscow [Russia], December 24 (ANI/Sputnik): Tesla will modify features allowing people to play video games using a built-in touch screen during the ride following the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) investigation, media reported on Friday. On Wednesday, NHTSA said it opened investigations against electric carmaker Tesla's models that offered games on a front touch screen over fears that the feature could cause a distraction for the driver and increase risks of a crash. At the same time, the agency said there were no known links between any accidents and the feature. Tesla's Model 3, S, X and Y vehicles from 2017 to 2022 have a functionality called Passenger Play.

On the same day, Tesla started requiring a confirmation that an individual willing to play the games was a passenger, according to the Wall Street Journal. Video games include solitaire, Sky Force Reloaded and The Battle of Polytopia. Other games are unavailable unless the car is in park mode. NHTSA is also conducting an investigation of Tesla's driver-assistance Autopilot feature following a range of crashes involving Tesla vehicles, the media said.

All new Tesla cars have hardware for self-driving if autonomous driving becomes a norm in the future. That allows them to carry driver features and conveniences typically not found in motorized vehicles. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Scientists find first clues to understand violent short duration flares from magnetar located 13million light-years away

Scientists find first clues to understand violent short duration flares from...

 India
2
All you need to know about Samsung and IBM's new vertical transistor breakthrough

All you need to know about Samsung and IBM's new vertical transistor breakth...

 United States
3
Data Patterns makes stock market debut at 48 pc premium

Data Patterns makes stock market debut at 48 pc premium

 India
4
World News Roundup: Iran nuclear talks to resume on Dec. 27; Pope shakes up Vatican development office, accepts African cardinal's resignation and more

World News Roundup: Iran nuclear talks to resume on Dec. 27; Pope shakes up ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021