Left Menu

Intel issues apology in China over advising suppliers to avoid products from Xinjiang

Intel -- US tech giant and chipmaker -- has issued an apology following its letters which appealed to suppliers in China to avoid products from Xinjiang due to American sanctions over forced labour concerns, reported Sputnik.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 24-12-2021 22:56 IST | Created: 24-12-2021 22:56 IST
Intel issues apology in China over advising suppliers to avoid products from Xinjiang
Representative image. (Picture credit: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Intel -- US tech giant and chipmaker -- has issued an apology following its letters which appealed to suppliers in China to avoid products from Xinjiang due to American sanctions over forced labour concerns, reported Sputnik. "We apologise for the trouble caused to our respected Chinese customers, partners, and the public," Sputnik quoted Intel as saying in a Chinese-language statement on the WeChat social network.

Further, the company explained that the letter was meant to follow US laws. "Intel is striving to be a reliable technology partner to China." It comes after Intel issued a letter earlier this month asking suppliers to comply with US restrictions on goods from China.

"Our investors and customers have inquired whether Intel purchases goods or services from the Xinjiang region of China," Sputnik quoted the letter as saying. It also said that various governments have imposed restrictions on products sourced from China's Xinjiang province. "Therefore, Intel is required to ensure our supply chain does not use any labour or source goods or services from the Xinjiang region," the letter added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Data Patterns makes stock market debut at 48 pc premium

Data Patterns makes stock market debut at 48 pc premium

 India
2
Scientists find first clues to understand violent short duration flares from magnetar located 13million light-years away

Scientists find first clues to understand violent short duration flares from...

 India
3
All you need to know about Samsung and IBM's new vertical transistor breakthrough

All you need to know about Samsung and IBM's new vertical transistor breakth...

 United States
4
Pope shakes up Vatican development office, accepts African cardinal's resignation

Pope shakes up Vatican development office, accepts African cardinal's resign...

 Italy

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021