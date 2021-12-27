Left Menu

Co-education reason behind closure of universities in Afghanistan, says Taliban minister

Minister of Higher Education of Afghanistan, Abdul Baqi Haqqani on Sunday said that the reason behind the closure of universities is co-education and economic crisis.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 27-12-2021 08:46 IST | Created: 27-12-2021 08:46 IST
Co-education reason behind closure of universities in Afghanistan, says Taliban minister
Representative Image. . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

Minister of Higher Education of Afghanistan, Abdul Baqi Haqqani on Sunday said that the reason behind the closure of universities is co-education and economic crisis. The Taliban minister said that they have to make separate classes for girls and hire extra lecturers that need more time and extra budget, reported Khaama Press.

Haqqani was on a visit to Pakistan recently discussed the problems of Afghan students with Islamabad officials and relevant administrations. "We discussed the problems of Afghan students and we were given assurance by Pakistani officials. Pakistan increased yearly scholarships for Afghan students by 500. Afghanistan will be provided 1,500 scholarships every year," said Haqqani.

Meanwhile, Haqqani also said that no country will be allowed to grant scholarships directly to people and that the scholarships will be managed through the ministry of higher education, reported Khaama Press. He had suggested building independent universities for Afghan refugees in Pakistan.

"Pakistan is an ideal country for Afghan students who seek higher education as the country is cheaper and has similarities with the Afghan people," Haqqani added. It comes as public universities and high schools for girls are yet to be reopened.

The Taliban, after the siege, proposed a ban on coeducation. Group's officials had also ordered that girls will no longer be allowed to sit in the same classes as boys in universities, Khaama Press reported. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Research: Ketamine therapy swiftly decreases depression, suicidal thoughts

Research: Ketamine therapy swiftly decreases depression, suicidal thoughts

 United Kingdom
2
RBL Bank MD & CEO Vishwavir Anuja steps down

RBL Bank MD & CEO Vishwavir Anuja steps down

 India
3
Science News Roundup: NASA's next big space telescope set for blastoff from French Guiana; NASA launches revolutionary space telescope to give glimpse of early universe

Science News Roundup: NASA's next big space telescope set for blastoff from ...

 Global
4
COVID-19: Night curfew in Karnataka for 10 days from December 28

COVID-19: Night curfew in Karnataka for 10 days from December 28

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021