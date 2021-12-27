Left Menu

Vietnam reports 14,872 new COVID-19 cases, 1,666,545 in total

Vietnam reported 14,872 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, including 14,867 locally transmitted and five imported, according to the Ministry of Health.

27-12-2021
Hanoi [Vietnam], December 27 (ANI/Xinhua): Vietnam reported 14,872 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, including 14,867 locally transmitted and five imported, according to the Ministry of Health. Among the localities, the Vietnamese capital Hanoi continued to log the highest number of infections on Monday with 1,948 cases, followed by southern Tay Ninh province with 943 cases and northern Hai Phong city with 931 cases.

The infections brought the country's total tally to 1,666,545 with 31,418 deaths, said the ministry. Nationwide, as many as 1,259,614 COVID-19 patients have recovered, up 11,374 from Sunday. Some 146.3 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines, including 66.4 million second shots, have been administered.

Vietnam has by far gone through four coronavirus waves of increasing scale, complication, and infectivity. As of Monday, the country has registered over 1.66 million locally transmitted COVID-19 cases since the start of the current wave in late April, the ministry said. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

