Left Menu

Brazil President Bolsonaro hospitalized for possible intestinal obstruction: Report

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was taken to the hospital early Monday morning for treatment of a probable intestinal obstruction, RT reported citing local media.

ANI | Brasilia | Updated: 03-01-2022 16:56 IST | Created: 03-01-2022 16:56 IST
Brazil President Bolsonaro hospitalized for possible intestinal obstruction: Report
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Brazil

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was taken to the hospital early Monday morning for treatment of a probable intestinal obstruction, RT reported citing local media. Bolsonaro was admitted to the Vila Nova Star Hospital in Sao Paulo, G1 news website said.

The politician was stabbed during the election campaign in 2018 and has undergone four surgeries related to the incident. He also had a bladder stone removed and had a vasectomy, G1 said. Macedo, who operated on Bolsonaro after the stabbing, said he was told by the president's team that he was complaining about abdominal pain. The 66-year-old was also treated for intestinal obstruction and persistent hiccups in July. He recovered from Covid-19 in 2020. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Face masks mandatory in England schools amid Omicron spread

Face masks mandatory in England schools amid Omicron spread

 United Kingdom
2
Spot Jupiter, Mars and Venus in close pairing with Moon this month

Spot Jupiter, Mars and Venus in close pairing with Moon this month

 United States
3
Study finds SARS-CoV-2 evades our immune system

Study finds SARS-CoV-2 evades our immune system

 Japan
4
Study finds potentially new cheap treatment for Alzheimer's disease

Study finds potentially new cheap treatment for Alzheimer's disease

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022