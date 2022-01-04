Afghan media expresses concern over financial problems, restrictions in accessing information from Taliban

Dozens of Afghan media officials on Monday gathered in Kabul and expressed their concerns over financial problems and restrictions in accessing information from the Taliban, local media reported. The media officials said that economic problems, the restrictions in accessing information, and restrictions against women reporters are the main challenges they are facing right now, Tolo News reported.

According to the local media officials, in the past four months, many radio stations have ceased operating in different provinces of the country because of the mentioned problems. "Our income is low, but our expenditures are high," Tolo News quoted Zahid Engar, head of Radio Sulh-e-Paygham as saying.

The media officials also said in some provinces female reporters do not appear on duty because of the restrictions. "In Takhar province, we are facing financial challenges and we also cannot have female reporters at our outlet," said Kamila Sahar, owner of Rayhan Radio and TV station in Takhar province. "In Farah province, reporters are not permitted to visit the security department (officials) or the provincial governor unless they have been granted permission by the information and culture department," said Ibrahim Mohammadi, an official of a local radio station in Farah.

Meanwhile, the Taliban officials present at the meeting said they will address media challenges. However, they emphasized that the media should consider national and Islamic values while reporting, Afghan media reported. "The media should reflect the voice of the people in a way that the positive gains of the government and the people should be preserved," Tolo News quoted Abdul Wahid, head of the strategic relations department of the Interior Ministry as saying.

"We will do what we can to improve the situation of reporters and media," Tolo News quoted Jamal Nasir Farahmand, deputy media director for the Prime Minister's office. (ANI)

