Nepal logs 435 new corona cases, 239 recoveries in past 24 hours

Nepal recorded a total of 435 new cases of coronavirus while 239 infected patients recovered in the past 24 hours.

ANI | Kathmandu | Updated: 05-01-2022 20:34 IST | Created: 05-01-2022 20:26 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
Nepal recorded a total of 435 new cases of coronavirus while 239 infected patients recovered in the past 24 hours. Out of the total confirmed cases, 370 were detected through the RT-PCR method and 65 from the antigen method, reported Khabarhub News.

Kathmandu, the state with the highest number of Covid cases, reported 209 cases. Likewise, 18 cases were reported in Bhaktapur and 26 in Lalitpur. With this, the total number of Covid cases reached 253 in the past 24 hours. Earlier, the Government of Nepal urged all the Kathmandu Valley folks to vaccinate themselves against coronavirus. The Ministry of Health and Population also emphasized the importance of vaccines and urged people to get vaccinated, reported the news portal.

According to the Ministry of Health and Population, there was no coronavirus-related death reported in the past 24 hours. The COVID-19 death toll in the country is 11,601 to date. As of Wednesday, there are 5,225 active cases of coronavirus in Nepal. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

