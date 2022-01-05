Left Menu

Georgia reports 3,436 new COVID-19 cases

Tbilisi [Georgia], January 5 (ANI/Xinhua): Georgia on Wednesday reported 3,436 new COVID-19 cases, taking its total to 945,609, according to the country's National Center for Disease Control and Public Health (NCDC). Data from the NCDC showed that 1,805 more patients have recovered in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 906,708.

Meanwhile, 32 people died in the last 24 hours, raising the death toll to 14,041. According to NCDC, 159 cases of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus have been registered in Georgia so far.

As of Wednesday, the country had administered a total of 2,528,030 doses of COVID-19 vaccines, according to the NCDC. (ANI/Xinhua)

