Pakistan: Gwadar, Kech to be declared as calamity hit areas

Authorities in Balochistan's Gwadar and Kech said are the districts will be declared as calamity-hit areas due to heavy rains which lashed the Makran Coast. Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo has said that the provincial government has decided to declare Gwadar and Kech districts calamity-hit areas and issued directives for the chief secretary to take steps in this regard, reported Dawn.

Talking to reporters during his visit to the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) headquarters on Wednesday, he said huge losses had occurred in Gwadar and Kech districts due to heavy rains. CM Bizenjo said the authorities concerned, including army, navy, Frontier Corps, police, and Levies Force, had started rescue and relief operations in the rain-hit areas immediately, along with the civil administration, reported Dawn.

He said the government was making all-out efforts to provide relief and shelter to the people rendered homeless as rain and floodwater had entered their houses in Gwadar and Kech districts. The PDMA Director General Naseer Ahmed Nasar briefed the chief minister on the relief and rescue operation in the calamity-hit areas and said that tents, blankets, food items and drinking water were being distributed among the rain-affected families in both districts, reported Dawn.

