Left Menu

Hyundai Motor Group sells 1.49 million units in the US market last year

Hyundai Motor Group posted record-high sales in the US market last year.

ANI | Seoul | Updated: 06-01-2022 11:09 IST | Created: 06-01-2022 11:09 IST
Hyundai Motor Group sells 1.49 million units in the US market last year
Hyundai Motor's Ulsan plant.. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • South Korea

Seoul [South Korea], January 6 (ANI/Global Economic): Hyundai Motor Group posted record-high sales in the US market last year. According to Hyundai Motor Group on the 5th, Hyundai, Kia, and Genesis sold a total of 1,489,118 units of vehicles in the U.S. market. This far exceeds sales in 2016 (1,415,655 units).

Hyundai Motor sold 738,081 units in the US market last year, up 19 per cent from the previous year. Hyundai Motor's premium brand Genesis sold 49,621 units, up 203 per cent year-on-year. Kia's sales increased 19.7 per cent to 701,416 units, surpassing 700,000 units for the first time. Hyundai Motor's sales were led by Tucson. Hyundai Motor sold 1,500,949 units of Tucson, up 22 per cent from last year. Sales of Elantra increased 18 per cent to 124,422 units, and Santa Fe increased 11 per cent to 112,071 units. Sales of electric vehicle (EV) Ioniq 5 were 153 units, and fuel-cell EV Nexo increased 107 per cent to 430 units.

Kia's sales were led by Forte (115,929 units), Sportage (94,601 units), Telluride (93,705 units), K5 Optima (92,342 units) and Sorento (81,785 units). In particular, sales of Kia's EVs and fuel-cell EVs increased 97 per cent year-on-year, showing significant growth. (ANI/Global Economic)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Louisiana governor to pardon plaintiff in landmark Supreme Court racial segregation case

Louisiana governor to pardon plaintiff in landmark Supreme Court racial segr...

 Global
2
Scientists confirm Southern Ocean absorbs much more carbon than it releases

Scientists confirm Southern Ocean absorbs much more carbon than it releases

 United States
3
Taiwan says to set up $200 mln fund to invest in Lithuania

Taiwan says to set up $200 mln fund to invest in Lithuania

 Lithuania
4
Telecommunication Engineering Centre releases Code of Practice for securing consumer IoT

Telecommunication Engineering Centre releases Code of Practice for securing ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022