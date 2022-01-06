Left Menu

Taliban urges its rank and file not to violate people's privacy

Updated: 06-01-2022 15:26 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
Taliban has urged its rank and file not to violate people's privacy. Ministry of promotion of virtue and prevention of vice of the Taliban has directed its personnel and all rank and file not to violate people's personal privacy, according to Khaama Press News.

Speaking to Bakhtar News Agency, spokesperson of the ministry Muhammad Sadiq Akif said all the personnel who are patrolling cities are directed not to violate people's personal privacy by checking their mobile phones. The spokesperson warned of repercussions in case any member of the ministry violates the new direction.

The position of the ministry comes after people complained about their mobile phones being checked by the Taliban affiliates and even being beaten in some areas, according to Khaama Press News. Earlier, the ministry had directed all drivers not to seat women who are not observing Islamic hijab, and men were recommended to grow beards.

Also, Taliban had banned athletic sports for women and it said that it allows women's sports based on Islamic values and Afghan culture. Further, International Aid agencies have stopped funding to the Taliban owing to its track record of poor women's freedom and dismantling democratic institutions. (ANI)

