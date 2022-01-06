Left Menu

Karachiites complain about private labs in DHA taking money for COVID-19 vaccine

Karachiites complained that private labs in District Health Authority were taking money for COVID-19 vaccine which was provided free in the country.

ANI | Karachi | Updated: 06-01-2022 17:21 IST | Created: 06-01-2022 17:21 IST
Karachiites complain about private labs in DHA taking money for COVID-19 vaccine
Karachiites complained that private labs in District Health Authority were taking money for COVID-19 vaccine which was provided free in the country. Some private labs in Karachi are reportedly taking money for vaccination against the coronavirus, according to Geo News.

On the other hand, the provincial health department says that since the Sindh government has also distributed coronavirus vaccines to private companies, therefore, the complaint should be registered with the Sindh Health Department in case a laboratory is found charging money for the vaccine. Citizens should not pay at houses or laboratories for the coronavirus vaccine, the Sindh health officials added.

"Get vaccinated and get your booster shots for free and be safe from the coronavirus," said the health department official. In addition, the Federal Ministry of Health has said that the corona vaccine is available free of cost throughout Pakistan and if someone charges for the vaccine, it will be considered a criminal act, according to Geo News. (ANI)

