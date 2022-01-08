Left Menu

Strong 5.9-magnitude quake rattles Chilean coastline

A strong 5.9-magnitude earthquake hit off the Chilean coastline on Saturday morning, the US Geological Survey said.

ANI | Santiago | Updated: 08-01-2022 15:29 IST | Created: 08-01-2022 15:29 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Chile

The shallow quake struck 112 kilometers (70 miles) northwest of the mining city of Copiapo at 03:24 a.m. GMT.

The shallow quake struck 112 kilometers (70 miles) northwest of the mining city of Copiapo at 03:24 a.m. GMT.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

